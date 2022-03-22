Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow, says will fulfil UCC too

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Pushkar Dhami will be sworn as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for a second term on Wednesday. Reports say that his Cabinet too will take oath along with him in Dehradun.

    The BJP has retained the CMs in all the four states that it won the elections. Biren Singh in Manipur, Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh and Pramod Sawant in Goa will all take oath as CMs for two straight terms.

    We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too," Dhami told PTI.

    He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all senior leaders of the BJP for restoring faith in him. I thank the people for believing in the vision of Prime Minister Modi and voting the BJP to victory, he also said.

    Our governance will be transparent and we will fulfil all the commitments made to the people. We will work in accordance with PM Modi's vision and make Uttarakhand a leading state, he also said.

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:26 [IST]
    X