DGHS overhauls COVID-19 treatment, removes all medicines

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 07: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry has overhauled the COVID-19 treatment guidelines and removed medicines, except antipyretic (fever) and antitussive (cold), for asymptomatic and mild cases.

The revised guidelines that were issued on May 27 dropped all drugs that doctors have been prescribing even to asymptomatic patients such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, multivitamins. Further the guidelines dissuade medical practitioners to prescribe unnecessary tests such as CT scan.

"Patients are advised to seek tele consultation; and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must be observed such as mask, strict hand hygiene and physical distancing," said the guidelines.

Usually no investigation is required at this stage, the guidelines said regarding tests. In mild cases, self monitoring for fever, breathlessness, oxygen saturation or worsening of any symptoms, the guidelines recommended. "No other Covid-19 specific medication required. Patient may have to be investigated further if symptoms persist or deteriorate," it further said.