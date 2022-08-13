India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird strikes at airports

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 13: To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals at airports across India, aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday issued guidelines for them that included carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity.

    There have been various incidents of bird hits during the last few weeks. On August 4, Go First's flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit.

    DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird strikes at airports
    Representational Image

    On June 19, an engine on a SpiceJet Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

    The regulator stated in its Saturday circular that all airport operators are requested to review their wildlife hazard management programme to identify the gaps and ensure its strict implementation in and in the vicinity of an aerodrome.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airports to carry out a wildlife risk assessment and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft.

    <strong>All flights on time: SpiceJet after DGCA scales down its operations by half</strong> All flights on time: SpiceJet after DGCA scales down its operations by half

    The airports must have a procedure to monitor and record wildlife movement data, it said.

    The airports should also have a procedure to notify pilots "in response to any significant wildlife concentration or activity both on and in the vicinity of the airport", it mentioned.

    Routine patrolling is the core of the wildlife hazard management programme, it said.

    The patrols should be carried out in random patterns rather than a regular route so that wildlife do not learn or become accustomed to the timing of patrols, it mentioned.

    "Aerodrome operators are directed to forward monthly action taken report on the implementation of wildlife hazard management programme and also provide wildlife strike data...by 7th of every month," it noted.

    Comments

    More DGCA News  

    Read more about:

    dgca guidelines airports collision planes

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X