YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The DGCA on Friday said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 each on two flying training organisations (FTOs) that were found violating the aviation regulator's rules in audits done last month.

    DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules

    This is the first time that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty on anyone, according to a statement.

    "The lapses (on the part of the two FTOs) were related to improper maintenance of breath analyser (BA) equipment for the conduct of mandatory BA test and the fine in each case amounts to Rs 75,000," the DGCA said in its statement. This "level-1 non-compliance" was found when the DGCA conducted special audits of FTOs in September, it said.

    PIA flight lands in Kabul, becomes first commercial airline to do so since Taliban takeoverPIA flight lands in Kabul, becomes first commercial airline to do so since Taliban takeover

    According to DGCA rules, trainee pilots and other aviation sector employees have to undergo random BA tests. The DGCA imposed financial penalties on the two FTOs under the newly introduced Section 10A of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

    "In September 2020, Section 10A was introduced in the Aircraft Act, 1934 providing for the financial penalty against the service providers involved in violation of regulations or requirements," the DGCA mentioned. Subsequently, in May this year, an enabling provision was introduced by amending Rule 162 read with Schedule 6B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

    More AIRLINE News  

    Read more about:

    airline

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X