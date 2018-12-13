Home News India Devendra Fadnavis gets notice from SC for not declaring criminal cases

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, after hearing a petition filed by Satish Ukey, claiming that the CM had allegedly concealed the pendency of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

In his petition before the top court, Satish Ukey, a lawyer, said Mr Fadnavis didn't make the mandatory disclosure of criminal cases against him.