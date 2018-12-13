  • search
    Devendra Fadnavis gets notice from SC for not declaring criminal cases

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, after hearing a petition filed by Satish Ukey, claiming that the CM had allegedly concealed the pendency of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. PTI file photo
    In his petition before the top court, Satish Ukey, a lawyer, said Mr Fadnavis didn't make the mandatory disclosure of criminal cases against him.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
