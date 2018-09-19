Desperate Hizbul tells Kashmir cops to resign in 4 days or face death

Srinagar, Sep 19: The Hizbul Mujahideen has threatened to kill every Kashmiri working for the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a video that was circulated on a chat group, the Pakistan based outfit said all Kashmiris working in the force will die, if they did not resign from their jobs in four days.

The video warns that even the family members of those who stay back on duty will be killed. The two minute clip in Urdu was circulated on WhatsApp groups and the authenticity of the same was confirmed by the agencies.

The spokesperson who introduced himself as a spokesperson of the Hizbul Mujahideen said that this was a message for all the families of those Kashmiris working for the police, STF, CID, traffic police, Rashtriya Rifles, BSP and CRPF.

Quit your jobs and upload evidence of your resignation on the internet. Let us and the world see that you have rejected the occupation and joined our struggle, the person in the video is heard saying.

He further warns that there are four days to tender resignations. After four days it will not be accepted and all you will get is death then. If you think you will stay back and work and not return to your homes, we will find you and kill you. We will also target your family members, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist further warned.