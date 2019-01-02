  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Design review of 'Gaganyaan' project to be completed in Jan: ISRO chairman

    By Pti
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 2: The design review of India's maiden human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' will be completed this month, ISRO chairman K Sivan said Wednesday, days after the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the project. The Cabinet gave its nod for the Rs 9,023-crore programme last Friday.

    Design review of Gaganyaan project to be completed in Jan: ISRO chairman

    The objective of the mission is to carry a three-member crew to Low Earth Orbit and return them safely to a predefined destination on Earth.

    "We have put a team to work on that. Design review is going on and we will be able to complete the design review by January first half," Sivan, who is also a secretary in the Department of Space, told PTI. "Then, subsequently, realisation will be in progress. First unmanned mission will be by December 2020, followed by another unmanned mission in July 2021. Then we will have the manned mission by December 2021", he said.

    The two unmanned flights in full complement are to gain confidence on the technology and mission management aspects, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials.

    "Safety is more important, we have to take humans to space and bring them back safely, that's more important, that's a challenging thing, that we are doing, we will be able to do it," Sivan said. ISRO has developed and demonstrated most of the baseline technologies essential for undertaking human spaceflight mission, the space agency's officials said. "Lot of work has been completed", Sivan said.

    Critical technologies that are needed to undertake the mission are: Crew module system, crew escape system and environmental control and life support system, according to ISRO officials. The space agency has already successfully flight-tested crew module. Sivan indicated that ISRO may tap overseas expertise in the area of crew training.

    "Mainly crew training...we don't have the facility in India right now to meet the (2022) schedule. We may have to go to foreign agency for crew training purpose," Sivan said. On if ISRO would approach Russia or France for crew training assistance, he said: "We want to take maximum help from all the people, we don't want to restrict to one country".

    PTI

    Read more about:

    isro gaganyaan project design

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue