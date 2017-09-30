Dera Sacha Sauda former sadhu receives death threat; security tightened

The Sirsa police on Saturday registered a case and strengthened security to former sadhu of the Dera Sacha Sauda Gurudas Singh Toor after he lodged two complaints with police.

According to the complaint, Toor said that he received a threat by the Qurbani Wing of the Dera and the CCTV cameras outside his house was also smashed.

Toor has also been demanding a CBI probe into the sudden disappearance of former sadhu Jitender Gora who, he alleges, was killed and his body buried in the Dera at Ram Rahim's instance as the victim was raising his voice against his castration.

SP Ashwin Shenvi said a case of rioting and mischief by fire or explosive substance to destroy house had been registered against unidentified people.

It can be recalled that, Gurudas Singh Toor who appeared as a witness to give a statement against Ram Rahim said that the godman had been lying and pointed out that he had a son when he became the Dera chief in 1990. When people demanded a potency test, he took back his 1990 statement and said that he was physical only with his wife. Later to distract the court from the case proceedings, he tried to convince them by saying that he was impotent.

OneIndia News