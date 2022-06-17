YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh gets one month parole

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jun 17: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a month-long parole, a senior official said on Friday.

    Singh was lodged in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak after his 2017 conviction in rape cases.

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

    "He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

    Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three week's furlough.

    The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

    The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

    Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

    Comments

    More RAPE CASE News  

    Read more about:

    rape case haryana gurmeet ram rahim singh

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X