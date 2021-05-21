Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted parole to meet ailing mother

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 21: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, lodged in jail for raping two followers, was granted parole on Friday to meet his ailing mother, a senior prison official said.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak''s Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples. The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the rape case.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
