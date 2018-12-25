Dense fog hampers flight operations in Delhi Airport

New Delhi,l Dec 25: Dense fog and low visibility on Tuesday morning hampered flight operations in Delhi's IGI airport. All departures from the IGI airport have been put on hold due to dense fog, said reports.

The visibility due to dense fog has dropped to 50 metres.

It is only the departures which are affected and not the arrivals as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres.

"Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi, few of our flights have been affected," tweeted Jet Airways.

The national capital recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years on Monday with mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has installed a ceilometer at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to help measure depth of fog this winter. In addition to the ceilometer, the meteorological department will also use a microwave radiometer this year for accurate fog detection. A trial run of the system was conducted last year.