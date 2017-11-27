Demonetisation was supposed to bring peace, 'Where is it', asks Farooq Abdullah

Hitting out at the Union Government over the killing of an Army officer in Shopian, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked "where is the peace" in the valley which was supposed to have returned after demonetisation.

Taking a dig at the government's claim that note ban has hit the terrorist activities in the valley, Abdullah asked, "If there was peace would that soldier have died?"

"Ask GoI who every day announce that peace has returned to Kashmir because we demonetised currency. Where is that peace? If there was peace would that soldier die? What was his fault?" news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

A 23-year-old Army officer, who had gone missing, was killed by suspected terrorists in the Shopian area of South Kashmir. The body of Irfan Ahmad Dar was found with bullet marks last week.

['India could not take PoK in 70 years': Farooq Abdullah stirs row again]

Dar was posted at an army unit in Bandipora, North Kashmir and was visiting home on leave for 10 days. Police are investigating the incident and suspect it to be an act of militants. Irfan Dar was visiting his home in South Kashmir's Shopian district and was last seen by family members on Friday evening.

In November, police found the body of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker with his throat slit in south Kashmir's Shopian. In a similar incident, Mohammad Ramzan Parray of the Border Security Force was shot dead by terrorists when he and his family resisted attempts to kidnap him in November.

OneIndia News