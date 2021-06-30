Delimitation Commission to visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6

J&K a separate country, Leh is China's territory: Twitter again displays distorted map of India on its website

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, June 30: The delimitation commission tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir is set to visit the union territory on July 6. The commission will interact with political parties, public representatives and officials of the Union Territory to gather "first hand" information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies.

The delimitation exercise holds significance amid indications that the Centre is keen to hold early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of the poll panel that was chaired by delimitation commission chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, it said.

"The commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely," an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in a statement issue here.

The delimitation commission is tasked with redrawing the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary aim of the commission is to create constituencies on the basis of "physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience".

The prime minister, during the June 24 meeting, had said the ongoing delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government that gives strength to its development trajectory.

In a series of tweets after a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with 14 political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said, "Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in JK. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and JK gets an elected Government that gives strength to JK's development trajectory."

There is speculation that the polls could be held in the next six to nine months.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 14:45 [IST]