IMD forecasts cyclonic storm off Gujarat coast, asks fishermen not to venture into sea till Oct 2

Cyclone Gulab threat for Gujarat recedes as depression moves away

IMD issues red alert to Idukki district of Kerala for today

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 districts in Kerala from tomorrow

Delhites wake up to a warm Monday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, PTI reported.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:28 [IST]