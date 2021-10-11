YouTube
    Delhites wake up to a warm Monday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, PTI reported.

    The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent.

    The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

    The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
    X