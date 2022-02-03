YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi weather: Thunderstorms likely

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Heavy rain lashed the national capital early on Thursday with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, according to news agency PTI.

    Despite rainfall, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ''very poor'' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 8.05 am.

    Delhi weather: Thunderstorms likely

    The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of speed 30-40 kmph.

    According to IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph is likely to occur over and in the adjoining areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (Hindon Air Force Station, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) during the next two hours.

    The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered as the official reading for the city, said the national capital has received 0.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am.

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

    On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, IMD said. The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum recorded temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

    Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ''very poor'' category as Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 8.05 am. The air quality in Ghaziabad (339), Faridabad (330), Gurugram (309), Greater Noida (306) and Noida (302), too, was ''very poor''.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

    (PTI)

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather thunderstorm india meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X