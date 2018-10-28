  • search

Delhi to observe two-day mourning over ex-cm Khurana's death

    New Delhi, Oct 28: The National capital on Sunday declared a two-day state mourning following the death of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana.

    "We all are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of veteran leader and former CM of Delhi Madan Lal Khuranaji. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, state mourning shall be observed by Delhi government for two days," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

    Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died in Delhi on Saturday night after prolonged illness. He was 82.

    Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke. His eldest son, Vimal Khurana, had also recently died of heart attack.

    Madan Lal Khurana served as Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. He was a member of Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party. Khurana was born on October 15, 1936 in Lyallpur, Punjab province in British India, now called Faisalabad. Khurana's family migrated to Delhi after Partition. Madan Lal Khurana had a bachelor's degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 13:39 [IST]
