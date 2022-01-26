Delhi to ease Covid-19 curbs? DDMA to decide tomorrow

People on ventilator support in Delhi saw only 2-fold rise from Jan 1-14: Data

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Delhi's apex COVID-19 management body the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city. The meeting comes amid demands of lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops by traders as well as the AAP and the BJP.

The DDMA meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm on January 27.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss relaxations that may be allowed in view of improvement in COVID-19 situation in the city, officials said.

According to reports, the government is also likely to take a call on reopening of schools from February depending on vaccination status of students by the end of this month.

The Delhi government on Friday had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The LG office, however, had approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Traders in many parts of the city have also been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items being permitted to open on alternate days based on odd-even system.

The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday 5 am.

The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 14:48 [IST]