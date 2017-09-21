Delhi: Suspicious object detected with passenger trying to board Indigo flight

A suspicious object was found during the screening of a passenger while he was trying to board an IndiGo flight.

Suspecious object found in Delhi. Photo credit: ANI

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security investigating confirmed that the object was found "before loading into the cargo bay of Indigo flight, not pax screening".

Recently, a suspicious object was found from a man's luggage while he was trying to board another IndiGo flight at Mangalore airport.

A Dubai-bound passenger's power bank was found to have a suspicious clay-like object in his check-in baggage.

he cellphone bomb was detected by the staff screening baggage in an X-ray machine. Earlier it was presumed to be a cellphone bomb.

The incident led to a delay of an IndiGo flight scheduled to head towards Dubai.

