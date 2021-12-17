Delhi schools to resume physical classes from tomorrow for class 6 and above

5 admitted to hospital after complaining of itchy eyes allegedly due toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Delhi government has decided to open schools for Class 6 and above from December 18, after the air quality in the national capital started improving.

The decision was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner. Physical classes for students up to V standard can begin from 27th December.

Though the government decided to open schools, the air quality on Friday remained in the "very poor" category.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settled around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR system, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339 at 9 am, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Delhi government ordered the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders on December 2 because of an increase in the air pollution levels.

After remaining shut for two weeks in November, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed on 29 November. However, its decision to reopen the schools despite rising air pollution came under severe criticism.