Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category due to low temperature, winds

New Delhi, Dec 22: The air quality in Delhi on Thursday remained in the severe category with the AQI being recorded at 385, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data shows.

The air quality of Noida, however, has slipped to 'critical' category and that of Gurugram's is in the 'very poor' category. The AQI in Gurgaon and Greater Noida was recorded at 319 and 507 respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

"As predicted, the AQI of Delhi remains in 'very poor' category and likely to further deteriorate in the upper end of 'very poor' for next 3 days. Very calm wind, low boundary layer height, and very low temperature is leading to such condition, and will continue so," said a statement from SAFAR.

On Tuesday, the air quality in the city was 'very poor' with the overall AQI being recorded at 316 at 4 pm.

As the minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 3.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, five degrees below normal, hitting the lowest this season so far, the city is experiencing harsh cold wave conditions with foggy weather.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a slight improvement in the air quality of the national capital only after December 26, reported Zee News.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 8:24 [IST]