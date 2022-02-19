Delhi’s minimum temperature at 10.8

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 19: Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, normal during this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, PTI reported.
    Relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

    The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

    The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi improved to the moderate category and it read 186 around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (218), Ghaziabad (225), Gurgaon (200), Noida (169) and Greater Noida (167) was recorded between poor and moderate categories.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the national capital was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
    X