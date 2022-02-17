YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi’s minimum temperature at 10.2

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday morning settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Relative humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

    The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi’s minimum temperature at 10.2

    The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (266) around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (269), Ghaziabad (283), Gurugram (288), Noida (244) and Greater Noida (242) were also recorded in the 'poor' category.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X