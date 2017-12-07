Delhi's Jama Masjid was 'Jamuna Devi temple': BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has stirred the hornet's nest yet again by saying that the Jama Masjid in Delhi was once 'Jamuna Devi temple'.

"There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly, Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya," news agency ANI quoted Katiya as saying.

Katiyar is not new to controversy and keeps saying things every now and then that make headlines.

The BJP MP from Kanpur had in October claimed that Taj Mahal was Lord Shiva's temple called 'Tejo Mahal' which was converted into a mausoleum by Shahjahan.

"It was Tejo Mahal, Lord Shiva's temple, where Shahjahan buried his wife and turned it into a mausoleum," said, Katiyar who had been in the forefront of the Ram temple movement of Ayodhya.

In May, Katiyar had insisted that "there was no conspiracy as the structure was razed openly" by a big crowd.

OneIndia News