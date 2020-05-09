  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi riots: Right to protest cannot extend to disturbing public order says court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea filed by Sharukh Pathan, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots.

    The court observed that the fundamental right to protest cannot extend to disturbing public order. Additional Sessions judge, Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra referred to a viral image which showed the accused pointing a pistol at the police. This court is not inclined to grant bail at this stage, the court also said.

    Delhi riots: Right to protest cannot extend to disturbing public order says court

    The right to protest is a fundamental right in a democracy. But this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of the government policies does not extend to disturb public order the court also observed.

    Jamia PhD student arrested in connection with Delhi violence

    In the present case, the video footage of the applicant while pointing out a pistol upon police officials went viral. Keeping in view the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case at this stage, I am not inclined to grant bail, the judge also said.

    In his plea, Pathan contended that the incident happened in the spur of the moment. He also said that he had no past criminal record. Further the plea also pointed out that there was an unexplainable delay in registering the FIR. He also pointed out that the chargesheet had already been filed.

    More DELHI COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi court violence

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X