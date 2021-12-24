Delhi: Restaurant in Mehrauli sealed for violating Covid protocol

Four more cases of Omicron detected in Delhi: Health Minister

New Delhi, Dec 24: Amid Omicron threat, a restaurant in Mehrauli was sealed by the Delhi police for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocols.

The restaurant was overcrowded; we've registered a case u/s 188, 279 IPC against the establishment, said M Harshawardhan, Additional DCP South.

According to latest DDMA orders no gatherings allowed for celebrating Christmas, New Year in Delhi.

It was violation was found during a flying squad team went for a surprise inspection at Diablo restaurant in Mehrauli, District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said.

There were around 600 people at the restaurant around 10.45 pm on Thursday. The restaurant had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid protocols, she said.

"Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid," Jivani said.

A case has been registered against the restaurant owner in Mehrauli under IPC Section 188, *269 for violating the DDMA order (in view of increasing COVID cases and Omicron scare).

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.