Delhi reports third monkeypox case, India's tally rises to 8

New Delhi, Aug 02: Another Nigerian man living in Delhi reportedly tested positive for monkepox on Monday, news agency ANI said.

This is the third case of monkeypox in the national capital. With this, the total number of monkeypox cases in the country stands at eight.

The first case in Delhi was reported on July 24. A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox virus.

The said patient has been discharged from the LNJP Hospital, senior officials said on Tuesday. Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said.

The man was discharged on Monday night, they said.

Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's total tally reaches 7

The second monkeypox case in Delhi was reported on Monday. A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who is living in Delhi, with no recent history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox.

The condition of the second monkeypox patient in the city, a Nigerian national, is stable. He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, they said.

A 30-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state. Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district. His health condition is stable, she said.