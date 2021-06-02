Delhi records 576 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.78%

Why start vaccination centres if 2nd jab of COVAXIN not available: HC raps Delhi govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: Delhi recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent and 103 more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital.

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent.

The city reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases and deaths from April 19. It reported the highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

According to the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The 576 fresh cases took Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 14,27,439 while the death toll climbed to 24,402. The case fatality rate is 1.71 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 9,364, of which 4,531 are in home isolation.