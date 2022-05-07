YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police to provide security to BJP leaderTajinder Bagga

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 7: In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him.

    Delhi Police to provide security to BJP leaderTajinder Bagga

    On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

    "Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.

    The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

    Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He was produced before a magistrate late on Friday, according to the Delhi Police officials.

    Pritpal Bagga told PTI that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 am.

    Comments

    More TAJINDER BAGGA News  

    Read more about:

    Tajinder Bagga

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X