Asani Live Tracking: Cyclone over Bay of Bengal on May 8, Landfall likely on May 10, says IMD

Explained: How is monsoon monitored in India and tools used to track it?

Light rain in parts of Delhi, more to follow: IMD

Light to moderate rain likely in Odisha today

Delhi: Partly cloudy sky, thunder and lightning forecast for today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 7: The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 66 per cent at 8.30 am, it added.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning during the day. The maximum temperature may settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 225 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 10:15 [IST]