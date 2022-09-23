Delhi-NCR rains: Dos and don'ts to stay safe

Weather forecast for February 21: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Delhi in the next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 23: Delhiites experienced traffic woes and waterlogging at several places as rains continue to lash the national capital on Friday morning.

Major traffic congestion was reported from Narsinghpur Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk on the Expressway during late night hours. Vehicles were in queue for several kilometres due to waterlogging at different points on the Expressway. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic due to waterlogging which led to traffic snarls on the Expressway and connecting roads.

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'orange alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city on Friday, here is a list of do's and don'ts to stay safe during heavy rains.

Stay updated about the changes that could occur to the roads as a result of the changing weather conditions.

Move to higher grounds and safer places if you need to evacuate

Check regularly water and drainage channels and conduct the necessary maintenance.

Wear suitable footwear in case you cannot avoid stepping into the flood water

Fix objects that could be blown by severe wind such as boards, TV networks and others.

Keep distance from electric poles and uprooted power lines to avoid electrocution

Keep your mobile phones charged in case of an emergency.

Keep a store of extra food, medicines and other essentials.

Eat dry and freshly cooked food to remain healthy. Keep food items covered

Keep the emergency and first aid bags ready.

Follow weather forecasts on local media and social networking websites.

Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary.

If you are outside the house, try to find a safe place and avoid standing under tall trees and electricity poles.

While going out in the open, keep valuables in a water-proof bag.