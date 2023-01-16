YouTube
    Delhi MCD Mayor election to be held on January 24

    Arvind Kejriwal claimed the appoinment of 10 aldermen "unconstitutional" as he calimed the order bypassed the Delhi government.

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on January 24 after L-G VK Saxena gave his nod to convening the meeting of the councillors of the city's unified civic body.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24 for the oath of affirmation, the election of Mayor,Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee, according to ANI.

    MCD's first house meeting held on January 6 ended without the election of the mayor, after AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Saxena.

    The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor.

    After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans. The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The controversy in Delhi

    In a letter to Lt Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the appoinment of 10 aldermen "unconstitutional" as he calimed the order bypassed the Delhi government.

    He has said that traditionally, all files pertaining to nominations under Section 3(b)(i) are routed through the Urban Development Department which is the nodal department of the Municipal Corporation.

    "Such series of actions are blatantly unconstitutional, a colourable exercise of power, apart from constituting a fraud on the Constitution and display a worryingly scant regard for provisions of the Constitution, the law laid down by the highest court of the land as also settled convention and practice of the Government of Delhi," he said.

    BJP hits back

    Attacking the AAP for a party of goondas, BJP leader Amit Malviya said The Lt Gov, who is the "Administrator", has nominated 10 persons in pursuance of the Powers vested in him vide Sec 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.

    "A paranoid AAP is creating ruckus and not allowing nominated members to take oath. What are they scared of?," he said.

    The MCD House comprises 250 elected councillors.

