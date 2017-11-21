Delhi: International drug racket busted, cocaine seized

A massive international drug racket was busted by the Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. A Huge quantity of contraband substance Cocaine was seized, said reports.

Two foreign nationals have also been arrested.

Last week, an international drug peddler was arrested by the Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The accused was believed to be the ringleader of an international drug racket sourcing drugs from Myanmar and selling the same in Bangladesh. Drugs worth Rs. 18 lakhs were seized from him.

[India fast emerging as a transit country for international drug cartel]

On November 9, the arrest of a Bolivian woman from the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, along with a contraband consignment of cocaine has raised questions as to whether an international contraband drug route is operational through India.

OneIndia News