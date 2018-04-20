Delhi HC reserves order on Ajay Chautala's plea seeking two months parole

Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order regarding plea filed by INLD leader Ajay Chautala where he had a sought a two months' parole.

Order reserved till May 2. He had asked parole in order to prepare for his exam and attend a wedding. Ajay is pursuing PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the Distance Education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his MLA son Ajay, and three other officials were sentenced to ten years in prison in 2013 by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers in the state by using forged documents.

The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case. The high court had on March 5, 2015, said "the overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country."

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day