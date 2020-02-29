Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp number to lodge complaint about hate messages

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 29: The Delhi government is likely to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app in wake of the riots that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi.

They said the government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such message because forwarding any material which causes enmity amongst communities is a crime.

"There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with Delhi Govt. The Delhi Govt will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made," reports ANI quoting sources.

"An official will screen all the complaints received. The complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action," it added.

The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital.

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday to assist hundreds of Delhi police men and women to maintain peace.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.