Delhi govt to implement One Nation, One Ration Card

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: Delhi Cabinet has decided to implement the One Nation One Ration Card scheme. Ration will be distributed free of cost to the PDS cardholders for July.

All the beneficiaries would get ration free of cost in a phased manner through e-PoS on biometric authentication at all fair price shops (FPS) in Delhi, it further added.

One Nation One Ration Card is an important citizen centric reform. Its implementation ensures availability of ration to beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially to the migrant workers and their families at any Fair Price Shop across the Country.

A large migratory population of the country, who migrate from one part of the country to other in search of job/employment, marriage, or any other reason and find difficulty in accessing subsidized foodgrains will be of benefit.

Under the scheme, a migrant will be allowed to buy a maximum of 50 per cent of the family quota. As many as 81 crore people will be benefited from this scheme because they will receive wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg.

To ensure seamless inter-State portability of the ration card, Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards as well as Biometric Authentication of beneficiaries through automation of all Fair Price Shops (AFPS) with installation of electronic- Point of Sale (e-POS) devices are necessary.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 22:49 [IST]