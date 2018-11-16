  • search

Delhi Govt to host TM Krishna's concert

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Delhi Government to host Carnatic singer TM Krishna's programme at Garden of Five Senses near Sake after Airport Authority of India (AAI) cancelled the concert followed by trolls calling the singer as anti-national and urban naxal.

    File picture of Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. PTI photo

    TM Krishna, Magsaysay award winner, tweeted, "I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, the Delhi Govt is hosting the concert which is going to held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM. I invite everyone."

    Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, said, "No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on the 17th Nov for the people of Delhi
    It's important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists."

    Also Read | 'Words like urban naxal, presstitute, anti Indian are created by people': Carnatic singer Krishna

    Krishna was attacked online and called a "converted bigot" and "urban Naxal" who sang about Jesus and Allah. The trolls also tagged several senior government officials such as Minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goel and Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu in their tweets.

    Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, however, claimed the event was not postponed because of the criticism on social media. "Some exigency has come up and we are not free that day," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
