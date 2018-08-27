Delhi government to set up Mobile Forensic Laboratory for fast decisions of cases

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal plans to set up Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory Unit in every district of the state to put a curb on crime and criminals as there is a very huge growth in the criminal activities in the state.

Sources informed that there is a proposal to set up District Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Investigative Unit in all the 14 district of the state as the proposal has been sent to the administrative reforms department of the Delhi government. The responsibility of this unit will be to reach the spot of crimes in serious nature to collect evidence and the focus will be more on crime against women and children. This will help get criminals punished earliest possible.

Sources said that around 15 thousand crimes are committed in Delhi every year but forensic science laboratory has the capacity to investigate just 1200 cases due to such low capacity of the laboratory many serious criminal cases get delayed and remain pending in the court for very long as the scientific investigation is not done on time. So to accelerate the investigation process mobile forensic unit is being organized. And by setting up units at the district level, the capacity of the forensic investigation will be increased.

Sources said that these units will work 24/7 and every unit will have at least 20 specialists but the number of specialists can maximum be 27 who will scientifically investigate the matter from the evidence collected from the scene of the crime. Earlier the Delhi government appointed around 150 lab staff on contract to expedite DNA investigation which was pending in hundreds and this has expedited the process. There were 5000 cases of DNA investigation pending which has gone down to 4668 now.

Safety and security of women are big issues on which lieutenant governor of Delhi (LG) had a meeting. Actually accused is benefited if the DNA test is pending as even the hearing in the fast track court is deferred. But the moment Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Unit is set up at the district level the decision on the matter of crime related to women will be decided fast.