YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi gets respite from heat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: Gusty winds swept the national capital on Friday evening bringing some relief to people from the sweltering heat.

    The day's maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the meteorological department.

    Delhi gets respite from heat

    The national capital experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

    Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 33 per cent.

    Weather report: IMD lists 5 hottest and coldest places in IndiaWeather report: IMD lists 5 hottest and coldest places in India

    Palam recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.5 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, the department said.

    Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

    The maximum and minimum temperatures at Noida settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

    The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers for Saturday.

    The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

    On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X