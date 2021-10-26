YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Old Seemapuri; 4 dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: At least four people have been killed from the same family after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

    Delhi: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Old Seemapuri; 4 dead

    The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika. Lal worked as Shastri Bhavan as a peon and his wife Reena worked as a sweeper.

    Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service. Around 4.10 am, they got the call about the fire, officials said.

    Further details awaited. With inputs from agencies.

    More FIRE ACCIDENT News  

    Read more about:

    fire accident

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X