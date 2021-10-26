Two dead, 125 rescued after massive fire breaks out in Surat packaging unit

Delhi: Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Old Seemapuri; 4 dead

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 26: At least four people have been killed from the same family after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika. Lal worked as Shastri Bhavan as a peon and his wife Reena worked as a sweeper.

Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service. Around 4.10 am, they got the call about the fire, officials said.

Further details awaited. With inputs from agencies.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:59 [IST]