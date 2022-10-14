Delhi excise policy case: ED raids 25 locations in money laundering probe

Money laundering case: SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against new judge

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

Officials told news agency PTI that the premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now. The development come days after the ED arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The ED has earlier conducted two major searches in which 75 locations were searched. The CBI has earlier arrested Vijay Nair, current communications in-charge of the AAP, in connection with the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others. Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:20 [IST]