CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 release date: Will it be out this week

Delhi COVID-19 curbs to be eased as cases dip

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority would consider lifting more curbs as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to reduce in the national capital.

A decision on lifting more curbs is however unlikely to come this week. Reports said that a decision may be taken next week. The discussions on lifting of curbs are taking place as traders have said that night curfew and early deadline for regular shops is hampering business.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.52 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 49,792, it said.

Delhi had on Monday reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has gradually fallen to 2,167 as on February 15, a steep drop of 82 per cent in the last 15 days, as per official data.

The number of home isolation cases on February 1 had stood at 12,312.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 14,686 on February 15 from 37,116 on February 1, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole, and there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time.

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:44 [IST]