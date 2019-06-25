  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi court sentences AAP MLA to 3 months in jail for obstructing polling process

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi during 2013 Assembly polls.

    Delhi court sentences AAP MLA to 3 months in jail for obstructing polling process
    AAP MLA Manoj Kumar

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted Kumar bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to challenge the order in a superior court.

    Kejriwal government continues to flout advertisement rules

    The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under 186 IPC, and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

    The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, led by the then AAP candidate Kumar, at the main gate of an MCD school, during 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which caused problems to the voters.

    More DELHI COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi court aap jail

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue