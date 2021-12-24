Delhi completes 100% first dose vaccinations: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Govt schools in Punjab are in bad shape, seek people's support for improving them: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: Delhi has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Delhi has so far administered 148.33 lakh beneficiaries with the first dose of the jab.

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries, " tweeted Kejriwal.

👏👏Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh



Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021

This comes at a time there has been an increase of 96.7 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in the past seven days.

According to a report in Live Hindustan from December 9 to 16 the administration has detected 362 cases, while between December 16 and 22 there were 712 cases reported. The number of cases of the Omicron variant also increased to 67 during this period.

Delhi has more than 624 COVID-19 patients of which the 55.2 per cent of the cases are from south, southeast and southewestern districts alone. Quoting experts the report said that these districts are home to most of the travellers coming from abroad. The surge according to Live Hindustan can also be attributed to weddings and parties and people showing laxity in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday Delhi records 118 fresh cases and one death. The positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent.