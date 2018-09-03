Delhi blasts: Explosives procured from Udupi, bombs prepared at Batla House

New Delhi, Sep 3: The explosives used in the Delhi serial blasts of 2008 were procured from Udupi in Karnataka and the bombs were prepared at the Batla House in Delhi.

The chargesheet filed by the Delhi police also details the manner in which the explosives were prepared and the precision with which the Indian Mujahideen had planned on carrying out the attacks.

The chargesheet says that Mohammad Sajid who was an expert in synchronising the analog clock in the IED had started the process 6 days before the blasts. Meanwhile the other accused purchased a pressure cooker from Karol Bagh. The explosives were filled into the cooker and then packed in a bag along with a liquor bottle. The analog clocks were then attached with all the IEDs which acted as a timer, the chargesheet also states.

Further the police said that there was also discussion among the accused that they should abort the mission. The worried that the need would move during transportation as a result the bombs could set off. They said that they had many more missions to undertake and were not fidayeens and hence they had planned on aborting the mission.

However on September 11, one of the accused Ameen called for a meeting and asked them to take extra care while transporting the bombs. He said that caution must be exercised failing which the bomb could go off before the set time of 6.35 pm. He said that the needle could push the time ahead and hence caution needed to be exercised while transporting the bombs. He said that they also needed to ensure that none spot the IEDs and advised the rest of the operatives to stay at the spot at least for 5 to 10 minutes after planting the bombs.