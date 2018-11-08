  • search

Delhi air quality: No entry of heavy vehicles in national capital after 11 pm

By
    New Delhi, Nov 8: In the wake of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital have been stopped after 11 pm. The curb will come into affect from tonight (November 8). This new rule will remain in effect till December 11.

    Pollution in Delhi
    Pollution in Delhi

    "Heavy and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 11 pm tonight. Ban to continue till 11 pm on 11th December. Vehicles carrying essential goods are exempted," Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Delhi, said.

    Hours after Diwali celebrations, a thick haze enveloped Delhi-NCR as the air quality Thursday morning plunged to 'hazardous' - Anand Vihar and areas around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 999 AQI and Chanakyapuri 459 - exposing people to major health risks.

    [Day after Diwali, Delhi's air turns 'hazardous']

    The Supreme Court had fixed a two-hour time-frame, from 8pm to 10pm, for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. People, however, remained unmindful of the deadline and continued bursting firecrackers till late leading to severe deterioration in air quality.

    Read more about:

    delhi pollution

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 18:29 [IST]
