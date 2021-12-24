Delhi air quality in severe category, AQI reaches 425

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 24: The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the severe category on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI standing at 425, according to SAFAR.

    The air quality index in neighbouring cities was also in the very poor and critical category Gurugram (375) and Noida (570).

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that more than 34,000 pollution-related complaints have been received through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved.

    X