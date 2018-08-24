  • search

Delhi : 22,000 community toilets built in 3.5 years by AAP govt

    New Delhi, Aug 24: About 22,000 community toilets have been constructed in the national capital since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the city in 2015, the Delhi government said, even as Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated three 'Jan Suvidha Complexes' today.

    According to the government, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has constructed 22,000 community toilets since February 2015, when the AAP formed its government. The inauguration of three complexes of 30 seats each by Jain was done at the JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) Basti cement siding, Railway Colony, which is home to about 1500 jhuggies in Shakur Basti.

    The government said in a statement that the cost of each of the three new 'Jan Suvidha Complexes' is about Rs 32 lakh and there are separate toilets for differently abled, men and women. They will remain open 24x7 and are free of user charges, it stated.

