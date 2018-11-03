  • search

Defamation complaint filed against Shashi Tharoor over ‘Scorpion' remark against PM Modi’

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 3: A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a court here for his alleged "scorpion" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In his complaint, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar said his religious sentiments were hurt.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    "I am a devotee of Lord Shiva... However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva's devotees, made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all the Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country," the complaint said.

    Also Read 'If Rahul is actually a Shiv Bhakt then he should apologise, expel Shashi Tharoor': BJP

    "The complainant's religious sentiments were hurt and accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage religious feeling of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious believes," it said.

    The complaint, filed through advocate Neeraj, termed the statement as an "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of millions of people.

    Also Read Modi is like a scorpion sitting on Shivling, you can't remove and cannot hit with chappal: Tharoor

    The complaint was filed under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code relating to defamation.

    The matter is likely to come up for hearing Saturday.

    Tharoor had stoked a fresh controversy Sunday while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

    PTI

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor narendra modi defamation case

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue