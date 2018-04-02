Defamation case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, others apologise to Arun Jaitley

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh on Monday in a joint letter have apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them.

The written apology was tendered by Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Raghav Chaddha along with the party chief Kejriwal. The apology to Jaitley comes a day after he has said "sorry" to a number of leaders including Nitin Gadkari and Bikram Majithia.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh,Ashutosh and Raghav Chadha apologize to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them pic.twitter.com/CJFqxVD738 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has accepted an apology from Arvind Kejriwal, whom he had sued for defamation for calling him corrupt.

Kejriwal has been on an apology spree to untangle himself from a web of defamation suits. Jaitley has filed two cases against Kejriwal and sought compensation of Rs 20 crore.

Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders -- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

