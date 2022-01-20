Decision on vaccinating 12-14 age group to be based on scientific evidence, deliberations on: Govt

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Centre will take a call on vaccination people in the age group of 12-14 years based on scientific evidence and deliberations, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Thursday.

Paul claimed that vaccination has been rolled out based on scientific evidence and based on the assumption of protecting the most vulnerable people so as the scientific evidence evolves we would be expanding the coverage of the national Covid vaccination programme, PTI reported.

"Our objective is to vaccinate those above 12 years of age and this decision will be taken when scientific information is complete and through taking a holistic view of the vaccination programme. Deliberations are going on in the matter," he said.

On asking when can a person infected with Covid-19 take the precaution dose, Paul said if someone is infected then after 3 months they can take a second or precaution dose. "NTAGI is continuously looking at that and if anything changes then a decision will be taken," Paul said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 20:39 [IST]